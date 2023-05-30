Chesapeake Bay Retrievers, Great Danes, and Seeing-Eye Dogs are the state dogs in neighboring states to Delaware, and after a long battle, Delaware has a cause of their own.
The "Rescue Dog" is the new State Dog of Delaware after Governor Carney signed SB37 into law Tuesday.
It marks the second time Delaware has gone with the Rescue Dog as its state dog, after having a one-year stint in 2019.
An attempt to give them permanent status failed to reach the Delaware House floor despite passing a committee in 2021, even after language was added to again give them a one-year trial.
This time it passed both the House and Senate unanimously, with no restrictions.
The Golden Retriever had a one-year stay as Delaware's official dog in 2016, while Pugs could not get a Delaware House vote in 2006 for a one-year trial.
Sponsoring state Sen. Jack Walsh said the host for the signing, Humane Animal Partners, is just one place that has helped find homes for animals.
"One visit inside, and you'll know why we're making the rescue dog our state dog."
Delaware made itself the nation's first no-kill state, with only New Hampshire following suit, and the state has held "Mega-Adoption" events, including welcoming dogs and cats from Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Ida in 2021.
Sara Smith with the Brandywine SPCA said when they put out the call for adoptions, they've found Delawareans to be willing to help animals.
"Our community steps up and they welcome these animals into their homes. They give them that second chance, and it's so important."
Rescue Dogs now join a list of official Delaware things, including Horseshoe Crabs (Marine Animal), Weakfish (Fish), Milk (Beverage), Tiger Swallowtail (Butterfly), Peach Blossom (Flower), Sillimanite (Mineral), and Bicycling (Sport).
They are also not the only official Delaware thing to not be renewed after a one-year run, as the Maypole Dance was Delaware's official dance for one year starting in 2016, but it has not been renewed, despite an attempt to make it permanent in 2017.