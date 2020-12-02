Florida native Stuart Bee walked onto dry land at the Port of Wilmington for the first time in several days, and it's easy to understand why he might have a lifelong crazing for a potassium-laden fruit.
Bee was boating about 86 miles off the coast of Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Saturday when his vessel capsized, and the distress signaling device was stuck below the water.
After several hours in the water, Bee said he recognized a large ship in the distance.
"It seemed to be getting closer, and in about 30 minutes I realized it was coming my way. I took my shirt off and waived several times."
The ship turned out to be the Angeles, a 225-foot cargo ship making the trek from Central America with Chiquita Bananas towards Wilmington.
The crew was able to secure their unexpected passenger, and Bee said he could finally relax.
"It went from a major concern to suddenly a feel of relief and calmness, relief that this was over."
Even better, Bee said the crew was nothing but smiles, as they tried to give him the star treatment.
"It was better than a cruise ship. They kept feeding me, I told them I don't eat that much. But the entire crew had a sense of joy, they were glad they found me."
Bee's niece was flying to Philadelphia to bring him back to Florida, but said his first meal back in the Sunshine State will be a tribute to his rescuers.
"I'm going to have a peanut butter and Chiquita banana sandwich when I get home."