Wilmington's Clifford Brown Jazz Festival is the largest of its kind on the East Coast, and organizers are hoping to help the next generation take the stage this summer.
The Boysie Lowery Jazz Residency offers young musicians aged 18-25 the opportunity two learn from, and interact with, many of the best jazz musicians in the country, while spending two full weeks living together.
"It gives them two weeks to focus on their music," Program Director Jonathan Whitney told WDEL. "Anybody that's a musician, or any artist, knows that when you first come out of school, you more so focus on making the living. Many times that means learning other people's music, playing lots low-hanging fruit gigs that isn't your personal sound, and it's hard to find time to grow."
Whitney said the immersive experience, where the musicians get to spend two weeks in the dorms at the Delaware College of Art and Design, pays off outside the classroom.
"What I saw in the first year, not only peers that came together and become friends, but they would grow and the ones that were more advanced would have great conversations after hours with those that were less advanced."
The Jazz Residency is an international program, but it is open to, and has been attended by Delaware high school, University of Delaware, and Delaware State University alums.
Whitney said one success story is William Penn and UD alum Nick Pietuszka, who took part in the 2017 program.
"That was his first time hearing musicians his age that were playing at his age, and that changed his life. And my favorite part now is that he plays lead trumpet with the Clifford Brown Festival Orchestra."
The Jazz Residency group often has the opportunity to take the stage during the Jazz Festival, but Whitney said even after their experience in Wilmington is done, it's often not the last time their class does jam sessions together.
"The crazy thing that happened that I didn't expect is now if you go to New York, these musicians are playing together and supporting each other. The ones that are coming out of college now and thinking of moving, when they go there, they have a tribe, they have a group of people 'hey, come to this jam session, I'll introduce you around."
The 2022 Boysie Lowery Living Jazz Residency is set for June 5-19, with the application deadline set for April 1 at 11:59 p.m.
You can find more information, and what you need to apply, at their website.