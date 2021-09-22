"Wilmington has given its towing companies a license to just take people's cars."
That's why the non-profit public interest law firm The Institute for Justice, based in Virginia, is helping two Wilmington residents sue the city over what it calls unconstitutional and predatory towing and impound practices.
Ameera Shaheed got six parking tickets in nine days. She claims she was legally parked. But after $200 in fines are accrued, city code allows an authorized tower to tow a person's vehicle, even if it's legally parked. Shaheed appealed those tickets, but while that appeal was pending, her car was already gone.
"My vehicle was towed in October [2019]...and they demanded $320. I did not get a court hearing until February, but by then my car was already taken from me; my car was already scrapped," she said.
The city pays nothing for its towing service under its contract. In exchange, the authorized tower takes ownership of any car it tows after 30 days.
"The city paid for its impound system by giving them Ameera's car," alleged The Institute for Justice attorney Will Aronin, adding:
"What's even more outrageous is the city did not even credit the value of that car towards her parking tickets. So even today, the city is still coming after her for the same thing," he said. "Ultimately, Ameera lost her car for a few parking tickets."
"The city cannot just seize someone's property off the street; they can't just take your stuff because they think you owe some money; there's process; they need a warrant; they need to go to the court--they can't just take what they want," said Aronin. "But if the government is going to take someone's property to satisfy someone's debt, they have to actually apply the value of it towards the debt."
A civil rights complaint filed in U.S. District Court which names the city and two towing companies alleges Shaheed's debt was ultimately sent to collections. Because her tickets remains unpaid, despite losing her car, she can't get a new car because any car registered in her name is subject to be towed all over again.
First State Towing is one of two companies named in the lawsuit. A man who answered the phone, who refused to give his name, said he did not know why the company would be named in the lawsuit because it's no longer the city's official tower. He said he hadn't seen the lawsuit and didn't know how it was possible before he refrained from further comment and hung up.
While First State Towing is no longer the city's authorized tower, it did hold the city's contract in 2019 when Shaheed's vehicle was towed.
In 2020, the lawsuit claims the city's authorized tower, which is now City Towing, also a party in the lawsuit, towed 2,551 cars and kept 987 of those vehicles, more than 38%. It's unclear how much of a profit they made off those cars.
Among the cars it kept was a 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 van, owned by Earl Dickerson, who's been a city resident for 50 years.
Dickerson, 73, said his car was towed in April 2021 after he didn't move it in time. He was issued a $60 ticket, which he paid. But when he went to pick up his car from impound, he said City Towing demanded $910, an amount he simply couldn't afford to pay. Within 30 days, his car, with an Kelly Blue Book estimated worth of between $2,750 and $4,834, was scrapped.
"My vehicle was not abandoned--as they referred to it--it was my only means of transportation, and it was the center of my family, and they took that away," he said. "And they took a part of me away."
The complaint claims Dickerson was assessed a $65-per-day storage fee that begins after five days. But Aronin argues City Towing's contract with the city doesn't allow for storage fees.
Aronin said no one should lose their car over a few parking tickets, as in Ameera's case, or a single parking ticket, as in Earl's case.
"Someone's car is critical to their lives--it's how they get around; it's how they get to the doctor, to see their family, to get food. Cars are vital. Parking violations are some of the lowest, most minor offenses that we have."
John Rago, Deputy chief of Staff for Policy and Communications for the City of Wilmington told WDEL it was uncertain it had been served with the lawsuit, but likely wouldn't comment.
The city recently revamped its ticketing appeals process which has long been the subject of complaints. Now, anyone can file an appeal online within 21 days of receiving a ticket. Once an appeal is filed, all penalties and fees will be suspended until a decision is rendered. The online system also produces a record of their interactions with the city. Previously, those seeking to appeal a ticket had to do so in-person or via mail. It's unclear whether this new system, unveiled in August, could have helped Shaheed and Dickerson.
City Towing president Ron Bennett said they've done nothing wrong.
"I'm making a living and I'm following the laws," he said.
But whether 30 days is enough time for someone to pay accrued fines after a car is towed isn't for Bennett to decide.
"There has to be an ending to tickets and what people owe, it just can't go on forever and ever and ever," he said. "I know where I come from, you don't pay your tickets, you get your car towed. I don't understand."
AAA Mid-Atlantic has long been calling for reforms to Wilmington's ticketing and towing processes, problems WDEL has chronicled at length over the years.
“For nearly five years, AAA has been advocating for meaningful reforms in the city of Wilmington over parking ticket and towing concerns raised by Wilmington drivers and AAA Members. It is unfortunate that these issues are now part of a federal lawsuit. Ultimately, it is our hope that issues will be resolved in the best interests of motorists so as to protect their due process rights. We appreciate the work of The Institute for Justice to help remedy for motorists legal concerns about parking ticket and vehicle towing brought to them and to AAA," said Ken Grant, Public and Government Affairs Manager, for AAA Mid-Atlantic.
The lawsuit seeks compensation for Shaheed and Dickerson, but also seeks a fair, due process that includes notification before a vehicle is seized, a hearing before a vehicle is taken or directly thereafter, and more proportional fines.
"Losing your car is so critical and so vital in comparison to really minor infractions like a parking ticket," said Aronin. "These types of programs impacts the most marginalized in our society horrifically. Towing and taking someone's car when they can't afford it that is a direct attack on people who can't fight back, and we're here to fight for them."
"What we want is this to change...we're committed to ending these practices, and the city's practices. They're the ones in charge here; they're the ones that wrote the contracts, they're the ones that wrote the ordinances, and they're the ones that are the masterminds here--they're the real targets," alleged Aronin.
Shaheed, who's disabled and lives off a $852 monthly disability check, and Dickerson, who's retired, want to see the city held accountable.
"This is something that the city has to answer for. They have to be held accountable for their actions," said Shaheed. "They have done so much to destroy families, to take their independence from them, and it's not fair to us."
"I lost the use of my vehicle, and it disrupted my family; it brought pain and hardship to me, and I had to spend my savings to replace the vehicle, and now my finances are in shambles, and I don't know how long it's going to take me to recover," said Dickerson.
Read the full complaint: