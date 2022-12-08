In just a couple of weeks, many Delawareans will be traveling, spending more time together and preparing for the holidays - as three virus continue to circulate.
Some long-standing advice for keeping healthy still stands, but some questions may occur, such as: is it always a good idea to rush out to seek care?
This week, Delaware Health and Social Services reported on the My Healthy Communities tracker that lab-confirmed cases of influenza had already eclipsed the total of last year's flu season - and it happened in late November when cases approached 3,000.
We are about to enter the third winter of COVID-19, and more RSV cases are still being confirmed.
"There's been a really high volume of respiratory illness," Primary Care Physician Dr. Heather Bittner Fagan of ChristianaCare at Darley Green in Claymont said. She added that the current scenario impacts advice to people who get sick regarding when or if to go in for care or treatment. Temperature can be taken first, and if COVID-19 symptoms are present and a home test is available, try to do so.
Some symptoms, however, warrant immediate action.
"If someone is having trouble breathing, that's certainly a trigger to go to the emergency room," Dr. Fagan said. Otherwise, if you are sick, the best course of action may be to avoid public places and crowds.
""If you are ill, stay home. If you must go out, then certainly, mask," Dr. Fagan said. That would be in accordance with updated guidance from the CDC this week.
The CDC did have some good news this week: this year's flu shot appears to be a "very good match" for the strains that are circulating.
Dr. Fagan said the flu shot and COVID shots and boosters do not contain any live virus.
"Those vaccines are available and important for those individuals who are immune compromised or pregnant to get," Dr. Fagan said.