Carrie Leishman, executive director of the Delaware Restaurant Association, couldn't believe her eyes when she was shopping with her daughter on Black Friday and rounded the corner to see a full food court during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"People sitting, standing shoulder-to-shoulder, side-by-side; there were some tables that I think attempted to be six feet, but they were moved; there was no wiping down of tables when people got up; nobody was wearing masks," she said. "It was crazy."
She snapped the photographs and posted them to the DRA's Facebook page, sparking a public outcry.
"I really had to show the complete inequity between restaurant dining and what we're supposed to be doing and are doing to keep our customers and employees safe, and what I saw personally at the food court on Friday," she told WDEL's Rick Jensen Show.
Her photographs led the Division of Public Health and the governor's office to issue a mandatory 100-person cap on food court attendance that went into effect immediately.
Christiana Mall's general manager Steve Chambliss told WDEL they were already operating under reduced capacity.
"We listened to the concerns from our community and at the direction of the department of Health, have reduced the number of tables within the space for the remainder of the holiday weekend. As we are in uncharted territory, we will continue to review and make adjustments to our programs to provide our shoppers with a safe shopping environment."
The Delaware Division of Public Health said, based on information it received from mall management that normal food court capacity is 750 persons.
"They had reduced to 225 for the weekend, which would have put them below the 30% capacity requirement. While the food court may have been technically under that limit, we were concerned about the volume of people we saw congregating, and therefore we instituted a 100-person limit for seating in the food courts on Saturday which is effective until further notice," said a DPH spokesperson.
"If the state truly believes that that full shoulder-to-shoulder food court, then maybe they misunderstand the restrictions they're putting on restaurants," said Ryan German, owner of Caffe Gelato in Newark.
Seeing photographs of a jampacked food court on Black Friday was like a slap in the face to restaurant owners like German, who's been working diligently to provide safe indoor and outdoor dining experiences for customers since restaurants reopened, only to be slapped with capacity restrictions ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
German said he understands concerns surrounding the holiday, but restaurants like his need higher capacity to survive since December is one of their busiest months, typically.
"People are coming home; they're traveling, they're doing this, they're going to go to a bar. We're past the Thanksgiving week so what I'd like to see is restaurants go back to 60%," he said, "To sustain and support our take-out capabilities, we have to be open at 60% to financially support the to-go business," a business that was deemed "essential" by the state when indoor dining shuttered earlier in the pandemic."
Plus, German said when the state promised him 60% capacity, he spent some serious cash to make his establishment safe, including partitions between booths for indoor dining, KN95 masks for staff, HEPA filters for improved air circulation and air scrubbers on HVAC systems.
"If you look at that mall food shot, every table is full," said German. "Thirty-percent to a restaurant means that every two out of three tables is empty, and what we're asking for is to be back up to 60%."
The governor said current restrictions that went into effect on November 23, 2020, would be in place until further notice.
Leishman, has repeatedly said restaurants are being "scapegoated" in the battle against COVID-19, as the industry lost $900 million in Delaware alone.
"Our small businesses, especially restaurants, work on an average profit margin, in a good year, of less than 5%. We are not a furniture store; we're not an average retail store; we're doing more spending...to keep customers safe," she said. "And the real problem we're having with our state order to go to 30% and everyone else to be at 60 is what you're doing is you're driving people not to our safe, indoor spaces, but into unregulated indoor gatherings, and that's really the problem."
The state has also restricted indoor gatherings to 10 persons, but has admitted the restriction would not be enforced in private homes.
Leishman has also questioned contact tracing data the state uses to support restrictions. At last week's news conference, Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Division of Public Health, noted contact tracing efforts have been stalled by as much as seven to 10 days, due to a major uptick in cases. Currently, the state's coronavirus website shows 99 people, contacted by contact tracers, "participated in" or "visited a restaurant" from November 22-28.
"They just admitted that with all of the test in the last week, leading up to Thanksgiving, they're not even able to get to contact tracing because there's so much testing being done. Also, when the contact tracers are asking the questions...they're not asking questions that other states are asking: 'Do you go to work? Do you got to an office environment? Do you go to big retail?' They're not asking any of those questions. And when they ask: 'Do you go to a restaurant?' They're not saying: 'Did you go to the food court? did you go to outdoor dining? Indoor dining? Or carryout or even drive-thru?'"