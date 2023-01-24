Delaware State Police are investigating a hold-up at Applebee's on Kirkwood Highway near Route 7.
A man came in through the curbside pick-up door Monday night at about 9:40 and demanded money from an employee at the register.
Police said the suspect implied he had a weapon, and escaped with some cash.
No one was hurt. The suspect was last seen running toward Farrand Drive.
Police have a limited description of the suspect ( a black man his 30s, 5' 8", 170 pounds, dressed all in black).
Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-365-8410 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.