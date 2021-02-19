More than sixty years of use, and travel volumes at times of over 100,000 vehicles a day, has taken its toll on I-95 in Wilmington.
State transportation officials say for some time they've been using a band-aid approach to make repairs to the stretch of the interstate that runs through Wilmington, but it's time to rip the band-aid off, and that's going to mean some pain for motorists.
The Restore the Corridor project, delayed a week by winter weather, gets underway on Friday night, February 19th, 2021, with the installation of construction signage, concrete barrier placement, and restriping on the southbound lanes of I-95 in Wilmington.
Secretary of the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) Nicole Majeski, who took over the agency in January, inherited the three-year, 200-million dollar project.
"This is the mother of all projects as I believe Secretary [Jennifer] Cohen used to refer to it as," Majeski recently told state lawmakers. "We will be rehabbing three miles of pavement, 19 bridges, eleven ramps, from the 95/495 split all the way to 202."
DelDOT spokesman C. R. McLeod outlined the first weekend of work.
"We're going to be setting up the southbound road lanes to accommodate both southbound and northbound traffic," said McLeod. "That requires restriping, putting in a safety barrier, new signage, and all of that work is going to be scheduled to take place mostly in the overnight hours."
The southbound lanes of the interstate from the I-495 split across the Brandywine River Bridge, will handle both directions of traffic in what's called a contra-flow pattern.
The northbound lanes in that stretch will then be shut down in March, and rehabbed through the remainder of 2021.