Glenn Dixon was still fresh into his career with the Delaware State Police in the early 90s, when talk around the office helped spark a passion for volunteering with Special Olympics Delaware.
"I knew a couple shift members decided to run the Torch Run, and that's how it started. I won't say I ran every Torch Run, but I hit every Torch Run that I could. It gained my interested in learning about Special Olympics, and I started participating in other events and say the other behind-the-scenes work behind the Summer Games."
The retired Delaware State Police Captain extended his volunteerism to other Special Olympics Delaware events including the Polar Bear Plunge and Over the Edge, and was named the 2021 Winnie Spence Torch Runner of the Year.
Dixon said being involved is an honor for Delaware's police community, especially their annual relay from the Rehoboth Bandstand to Newark's Bob Carpenter Center ahead of the Summer Games.
"Number one, police officers as a whole, there's a lot of comradery there. It was nice seeing all of the police officers from different agencies from Sussex County and throughout Delaware joining forced together to do their part and contributing to running, it's fun, active, and keeps us in shape, but also fundraise which supports the athletes that compete throughout the year."
Dixon said one of his great honors has been helping to award medals after events to the athletes, which is done in full police uniform.
"The smiles, the tears of joy, the excitement both from the athletes and families, but also from the officers, too. The officers really enjoy being there."
Dixon, who now works as a driver's education teacher at Sussex Tech, said the more officers get involved in Special Olympics, it often creates deeper bonds than just a few miles with a torch or a few minutes near a medal stand.
"A lot of the police officers keep going back and back every year. It's not only the summer games, but other athletic events as well. Some police officers become coaches as well, and they develop special relationships with those athletes when that happens."
Dixon began recruiting officers when he served as Troop Commanders at Troop 5 in Bridgeville, before moving on to a statewide volunteer coordinator role.
One of his initiatives was to make sure officers, and their bosses, knew the time and effort given to the athletes were appreciated.
"One main thing that I wanted to do was reach out after the event took place, providing a picture with the officer presenting the medals to the athletes, giving high-fives and hugs to the athletes, and providing that picture to either the Police Chief or the supervisor."
Even as Dixon has transitioned out of police work and into the Sussex Tech community, he remains active supporting Special Olympics, looking to spark the next generation of officers to keep the flame of volunteerism shining brightly.