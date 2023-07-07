Students with an aviation program in Kent County will benefit with new hands-on learning opportunities.
Piedmont Airlines has contributed a retired engine for the Polytech School of Aviation Maintenance, an adult education program. The De Havilland Dash-8 engine is a turbo propeller engine, complementing the jet turbine engine already owned by the school.
“The Polytech School of Aviation Maintenance is very grateful to Piedmont Airlines for the donation of a turboprop engine,” Polytech Adult Education Assistant Director Jeremy McEntire said. “This is a critical piece of equipment that we were missing. Our students are required to know about these engines and will be tested on them for their FAA exams. Until now, the best we could offer was to tell them about turboprops and show them photos online. That is good, but not the same. The engine from Piedmont is a game changer for our students and our program."
Senator Chris Coons and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester were on hand for the unveiling of the engine Thursday. This comes at a time when more pilots, mechanics and technicians are needed, and jobs tend to pay well.
“At Piedmont, we firmly believe in the power of workforce development opportunities that provide hands-on experiences in helping to shape the future of aviation,” Piedmont Airlines CEO Eric Morgan said. “Today, we take great pride in donating an engine to the Polytech School of Aviation Maintenance, knowing that it will serve as more than just a piece of equipment. It symbolizes our commitment to excellence and our desire to invest in career training in the communities in which we live and work. By providing these students with the opportunity to gain practical experience, we are not only shaping skilled professionals, but also creating a pipeline of talent for the future.”