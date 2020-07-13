A retired U.S. Navy petty officer finally gets the recognition he deserves after decades.
Jim Rounds' military career began when his draft number was picked during Vietnam. He enlisted and became a Cryptologic Technician Second Class for the Navy, helping with intelligence gathering and making a significant contribution to national security.
"I was lucky enough to work with a lot of admirals, a lot of generals, always had a staff command, and I really loved the community. I worked at Fort Meade for over four years, and that's really a prestigious place to work."
The Viola man earned the esteemed Meritorious Service Medal for his work in Japan. He served in the Navy from 1971 to 1992.
"This one here is the granddaddy, I call it," he said with a smile.
"These are really sought-after medals for military, especially the Navy guys," he said. "The Meritorious Service Medal, this one here, is something I've always dreamed about. It's a non-combative medal, but it's one of the highest medals you can get as a sailor. I take great pride in this one."
It was made possible by U.S. Senator Chris Coons.
"There are lots of American veterans, who have not received the medals that they've earned through their service either because records were destroyed during a major fire at the place where all such records are kept, or because at the end of their service, they were so eager to return home and to get back to civilian life, that they just didn't have a medal ceremony," said Coons.
Coons, whose father was also a cryptologic technician, in the Army, presented Rounds with the medal in a ceremony Monday, July 13, 2020, in Wilmington. Rounds is eternally grateful.
"I can't say enough nice things about this man; he's just been absolutely wonderful to me. He didn't have to do any of this...this is a lot of years in coming, and I'm kind of at a loss right now...but it's just nice, it's just really nice that people take time out in the middle of all the crises that are going on, we take a few minutes to just say something happy to somebody and be happy, and today I'm really happy."
He likened it to a bright spot in a dark world.
"There's not too many people that will take their time out of their day to even say hello, let alone to do something like this for you. I don't take this for granted at all," he said close to tears.
"Our country needs this. We need happiness and whether you're...Republican or Democrat, it doesn't matter to me; it really don't. You meet someone, you like 'em, they're just another American--that's the way I look at it."