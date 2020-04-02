A retired Catholic Diocese of Wilmington priest became the fourth victim to die from novel coronavirus COVID-19 complications at the Little Sisters of the Poor’s Jeanne Jugan Residence in Newark, officials said Thursday.
The Diocese announced April 2, 2020, that 75-year-old Reverend Hilary John Rodgers died April 1. He was a New Windsor, New York, native and had spent 35 years as a Capucin Franciscan Friar, spending time in Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and Virginia.
Father Hilary was a warm and caring priest. He was dearly loved by the people he served over his many years of ministry as a priest and religious brother,” said the Most Reverend W. Francis Malooly, Bishop of the Diocese of Wilmington. “We send our condolences to his brother, Richard, and pledge our continued prayers to the Little Sisters and residents of Jeanne Jugan during this sad and difficult time.”
The Jeanne Jugan Residence houses 11 Little Sisters of the Poor and has 123 staff members who assist with their 66 low-income elderly residents in three levels of care, including intermediate care, residential rest, and independent apartments.