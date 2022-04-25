A KC-10A Extender refueling aircraft will make the short trip from McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey to Dover on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, where it will take up permanent residence at the Air Mobility Command (AMC) Museum at Dover Air Force Base.
Museum Director John Taylor said it will take a little time before the plane goes on display.
"We call it 'bedded down,'" said Taylor. "It has to be defueled and oils drained and things like that so there's a maintenance crew that is flying down with the aircraft from McGuire."
This particular KC-10A, tail number 79-0433, was the first of its kind off the production line in 1980, and served as a demonstration aircraft.
"And was the prototype for testing both aircraft and air refueling systems on just about every aircraft in the U.S. Air Force inventory," said Taylor. "This aircraft allows the museum to display over sixty years of strategic and tactical air refueling history."
The KC-10A will eventually be displayed alongside a KB-50, a KC-97, and a KC-135.
The KC-10 is the modified military version of the McDonnell-Douglas DC-10.