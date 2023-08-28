New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer, Five Points firefighters, and county police officers and paramedics helped usher in the new school year on Monday, August 28,2023, at Richardson Park Elementary School.
Monday was the first day back for some kindergarteners, and students in grades 1 through 6th and freshmen in high school.
Sergeant Nikko, the county police facility dog was also on hand to help children get through the first day of school jitters.
Monday was also the start day for many students in both the Brandywine and Colonial school districts.
Christina and Smyrna school districts start on Tuesday, September 5th.