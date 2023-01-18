An incident in which Dewey Beach Police used deadly force in March of last year did not constitute a criminal offense, according to a Delaware Department of Justice report.
The review was conducted by the Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust and included interviews, a review of evidence, examination of medical reports and photos of the scene and other gathering of facts.
Rodney Robinson was first seen with a handgun by a security officer at The Starboard, but ran along Coastal Highway and police pursued him on foot.
He came back to the restaurant later, and once again police responded and tried to detain Robinson, who appeared to be unaffected when a stun gun was deployed. .
One officer shot Robinson when it appeared he was reaching for his waistband.
The AG's investigators determined that the officer "reasonably believed that use of deadly force" was needed to protect himself and others.