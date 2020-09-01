The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) has announced a five-thousand dollar reward for information leading to the arrests of those involved in a pair of arson fires last month in Newark.
A fire around 11 p.m. on August 25, 2020, caused heavy damage to the Chabad Center for Jewish Life on South College Avenue at the University of Delaware.
The week before, fire officials said someone ignited a fire inside a townhouse under construction on East Cleveland Avenue.
That fire around 3 a.m. on August 17, 2020, caused only minor damage.
Video surveillance footage taken in the area of East Cleveland shows a person in a crosswalk who investigators said could be a person of interest, or possibly a witness, and they'd like to speak with them.
Fire officials said they have no evidence linking the two fires, but they also haven't ruled it out.
They have said there is currently nothing to suggest the fire at the Chabad Center was a hate crime.
No one was injured in either blaze.