The family of a Wilmington woman murdered in 2019 is putting up a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
Susan Ledyard was killed during the morning of July 23, 2019, which the Delaware Division of Forensic Science said was done by blunt force trauma and drowning.
Police recovered Ledyard's body from the Brandywine River near Northeast Boulevard at about 7:39 a.m. that day.
Police located her 2016 Honda Civic near the Rising Sun Lane Bridge over the Brandywine, about three miles upstream. Police do not believe she entered the Brandywine where the vehicle was parked.
Using surveillance footage and cell phone records, detectives said she was texting and calling friends until about 2:45 a.m., and pulled out of her driveway at 3:02 a.m., going to Walkers Mill Road. Police believe the vehicle was then moved to the Rising Sun Bridge.
Based on her Fitbit, detectives believe Susan was alive until 7 a.m., but they are uncertain where she was between 3:02 a.m. and 7:00 a.m.
They also said they don't know why she left her house.
Delaware State Police said they continue to seek information trying to figure out more details about her death, and also where she was in the preceding hours.
The Morrissey family, Susan's parents, and siblings, along with Crimestoppers, are offering the $50,000 reward.
Anyone with information regarding this case should contact Detective Daniel Grassi of the Homicide Unit at 302 365-8441 or daniel.grassi@delaware.gov. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware CrimeStoppers at 1-800-TIP-333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppersweb.com.