A $7,500 reward is being offered for the arrest of the person or persons responsible for a shooting that left an infant and his father hurt in Rosegate earlier this week.
On Wednesday, county police were called to the unit block of Rose Lane, where they found a 9-month-old toddler and 23-year-old man both suffering from gunshot wounds.
The toddler, who was struck in the upper torso, underwent surgery, and at last check, he was in stable condition. His father took a bullet to lower body and was also hospitalized.
The cash reward is offered by New Castle County after County Executive Matt Meyer called the shooting "deeply disturbing."
“Violence of any kind, but especially violence against a young child, will not stand in New Castle County. Our dedicated New Castle County Police detectives are working around the clock to bring this shooter to justice, and our hope is this reward will encourage someone to come forward with critical information," said Meyer.
Police Chief Col. Vaughn Bond called the violence a "new low."
“We are saddened that these criminals continue to ravage our communities with violent acts,” said Bond. "The police and community must unite to identify these criminals and arrest them. If we don’t then the shootings will continue with more innocent people being injured or killed.”
County Councilman Jea Street, whose district includes Rosegate, called the shooting "unthinkable."
"We hope this reward will get someone to come forward and lead to an arrest. I believe that we must use all of our resources to get extremely dangerous people off the street and have them prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," said Street.
Anyone with information and/or video pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact Det. DiNardo at 302.395.8110 or by e-mail at David.DiNardo@newcastlede.gov or by calling the New Castle County Division of Police non-emergency number at 302.573.2800 or via messenger on Facebook. Tips can also be provided to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.