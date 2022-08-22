The longest-serving President Pro Tempore in the history of the Delaware state Senate has died.
Richard Cordrey of Millsboro was 88.
He was first elected to the State House in 1970, moving to the Senate in 1972, where he served until 1996. He became President Pro Tempore of the Senate in 1977 - a title he held until he retired.
Current Senate President Pro Tempore Dave Sokola called Cordrey "a giant of the General Assembly by every imaginable standard" in a Facebook post.
After leaving the Senate, Cordrey later became Delaware's Secretary of Finance under Governor Ruth Ann Minner.
Cordrey was also a successful farmer - owning and operating R. S. C. Farms for more than 50 years.
Delaware's Department of Agriculture Main Administration Building in Dover was renamed the "Richard S. Cordrey Building" in 2012.
"I am pleased his legacy will live on there," Sokola wrote about the building, "and in the memories of all those who had the privilege to serve alongside him and learn from his gentle demeanor and kindness."