For the second time in four days a New Castle County firefighter was injured battling a blaze.
The fire was reported around 4:15 Sunday afternoon, January 15, 2023, on Belmont Avenue in Richardson Park.
Arriving units reported flames from the third floor.
New Castle County EMS said they treated a 24-year old firefighter for minor burns. He was taken to Christiana Hospital in stable condition.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause.
On Thursday, January 12th, four fighters were injured in a floor collapse while fighting a fire in a Fairway Falls townhome in Pike Creek.