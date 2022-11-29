The 49-year old man who suffered burns and smoke inhalation in a fire early Sunday morning in Richardson Park has died.
The State Fire Marshal's Office said the victim died of his injuries just after 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
Police officers and firefighters rescued the victim from the two story home on Mary Street which was in flames when the alarm went out just before 2 a.m.
The victim was treated on scene by New Castle County paramedics and taken to Christiana Hospital in critical condition before being transferred to Crozer-Chester Medical Center.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.