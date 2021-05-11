Richey Elementary Principal Stephanie Armstrong said she had a conversation over tea about a year ago with horticultural therapist Kathy Andrzejewski when an idea sprouted to benefit their students.
Faced with the challenge of how to get kids more active as remote and hybrid classes became more normal at the start of the pandemic, Armstrong tapped the outside knowledge base of Andrzejewski, and started a two-pronged gardening program.
Students were allowed to take garden kits home, but then they also started a classroom garden behind the school.
"To be able to have kids outside when they've spent so much time in front of a screen, enjoying nature, and enjoying their families, that's how things really started."
Andrzejewski, who also works at Longwood Gardens, said there are a lot of benefits both personally and socially to gardening.
"It helps relieve stress, it helps relieve anxiety and depression, it helps kids get exercise and Vitamin D by being outside. It teaches them how to interact with others, because we're doing a grade-level garden, so they all have to work together to make this happen."
An extra benefit, according to Armstrong, is that with Richie being classified as a Title I school, the students hard work helps benefit families that might not always get fresh produce.
"We can do garden-to-table. Not only is it an opportunity for kids to be out and about, it also gives us the opportunity to give fresh produce to our families."
Student Jackson Lewiczi said he's grown sunflowers, lettuce, and broccoli at home, and while it hasn't fostered a great love of the vegetables -- although he said he's eaten what he's grown -- it has grown an interest in seeing what could sprout next in his garden.
"It's really calming, and it's really fun for me. It's really exciting to see how much this can evolve through all these days. It might just be a little seed right now, but it can evolve so something big, like that sunflower."
Classmate Tashya Brown said it has been a fun activity.
"I like the plants because they're pretty, and I like the food because it can help animals, feed animals, and we could also eat it, too."
Andrzejewski said their experiences meshes with that she sees at Longwood.
"I'm an avid gardener myself, and I know how much better i feel when I'm outside and I'm digging in the dirt. I saw this when I worked at Longwood, too. The kids would come there and just be mesmerized, so this has been a wonderful experience."
Richey's current plan is to continue the gardens into the future, to see what Armstrong and Andrzejewski's future classes are able to grow.