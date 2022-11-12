NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Jake Larson, Richmond’s long placekicker, booted a 39-yard field goal with four seconds left and Richmond recovered a fumble for a touchdown on the ensuing kickoff for a 21-13 win over Delaware. The Spiders went 71 yards in 10 plays after the Blue Hens gave up the ball on downs at the Richmond 7.
Jake Larson is perfect from 39 yards out! Spiders back up top. 🕷 15🐓 13Qtr. 4 | 0:04 | #OneRichmondScoring drive brought to you by @SeredniTireAuto pic.twitter.com/9TYWXZ8uff— Richmond Spider Football (@Spiders_FB) November 12, 2022
It was the third field goal for Larson, who connected on a 46-yarder in the first half and a 48-yarder earlier in the fourth quarter. Andrew Lopez, the short kicker, kicked a 33-yard field goal in the first half and a 29-yarder in the third quarter for the Spiders.
A whole new ball game! Thanks to @MarcusYarns 😱 pic.twitter.com/wC1P8hrfXk— Delaware Football (@Delaware_FB) November 12, 2022