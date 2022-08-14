Macy Rickards continued her fantastic Little League Softball World Series with a second-straight shutout as Delmar defeated a team from The Philippines 11-0 to earn a spot in Monday's Little League Softball World Series Championship Game.
The Maryland State champions, which has players from the Delaware part of the bi-state town, wasted no time in getting the offense going in the semifinal, which served as the Purple Bracket Championship Game.
Cheyanne Willey's two-out, two-run double opened the account for Delmar in the first, with Kinsley Rayne scoring on an errant throw for the 3-0 lead.
The momentum continued in the second, as three straight run-scoring hits broke the game wide open.
Maddie Premo's RBI single to left preceded Rickards's single to center where Premo and Isabella Campbell scored on off-line throws. Audrey Senft followed with an RBI double to center to make the game 7-0 before the Asia-Pacific champs could stop the bleeding.
Back-to-back RBI groundouts from Averi Naugle and Permo made the game 9-0, before Rickards reached on an error to make it a 10-0 game.
The final run came two batter latter when Willey singled to center to bring in Rickards.
Rickards then went back to the mound and ended the game with 2 of her 7 strikeouts, to send Delmar to the championship.
Rickards allowed just one hit in four innings, a day after tossing a 13-strikeout no-hitter.
She has not allowed an earned run in 23 innings in the tournament, with 46 strikeouts against 8 hits, 8 walks, and one hit batter.
Willey went 2-for-3 and was credited with 4 RBIs in the victory for Delmar, who will face fellow unbeaten Hewitt, Texas Monday afternoon at 12 p.m. for the World Championship.
The game will be shown on ESPN.