A portion of Delaware Avenue in Newark parallel to East Main Street now has a dedicated two-way bike lane on the one-way street.
According to the Delaware Department of Transportation, it took about one year to construct the separated bike lane between Orchard Road and Library Avenue. The lane runs about 1.2 miles and has its own traffic signals.
"Technically it's a one-way street and the biggest issue was that people were using it as a two-way bike lane anyway," Newark Public Works Director Tim Filasky said. "What we wanted to do is kind of formalize that."
Users are alerted to the possibility of vehicles backing out or crossing where the path's surface is painted bright green.
Advocates for cyclists in Delaware are hoping that other communities will create similar dedicated bike lanes, now that it's been done in Newark.
"DelDOT has done it once. We're not asking them to do something they haven't done before. It's been done once, they can do it again," Bike Delaware Executive Director James Wilson said.