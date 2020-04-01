While many businesses in the state of Delaware have ground to a halt during the coronavirus crisis, one thing that hasn't stopped is work on the state's highways.
"Road construction in our state supports thousands of jobs," said Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) spokesman C. R. McLeod. "We want to keep all of those people working as close to normal as possible."
McLeod says they are working with their contractors to maintain new guidelines in the work zones dealing with COVID-19 including no more than two people to a truck and maintaining a six foot separation between workers.
"As long as there is no disruption to supplies and no further restrictions imposed, right now we are operating with 'let's keep working,'" said McLeod.
One project that is not only advancing but adding new vehicle restrictions is the reconstruction of Route 141 between Newport and Commons Boulevard.
A lane restriction was added Tuesday night, March 31, 2020 on southbound Route 141 from the Newport viaduct to the I-95 interchange bringing traffic down to just a single lane.
The ramp from James Street in Newport to Route 141 southbound was also closed.
These new changes are expected to be in place for at least two weeks.
According to information from DelDOT since the middle of March, and in the wake of regional travel restrictions as a result of the coronavirus, daily traffic volume on I-95 in the area of Churchmans Marsh is off by at least 50-percent from a year ago.
DelDOT is also taking the opportunity with less vehicle volume on Route 1 to conduct daytime paving between Middletown and Smyrna. That work normally would be done at night.