Delaware State Police are investigating an apparent road rage - related shooting in Kent County.
A 34-year-old man was struck by gunfire late Tuesday morning on Seven Hickories Road near Brenford Road, between Cheswold and Kenton. The victim was driven by an acquaintance to an area hospital for treatment.
Troopers said the shooting followed an apparent incident of road rage, but no information is available about a possible suspect. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit at 302-698-8540 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.