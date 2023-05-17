A 35-year old Newark woman faces multiple charges as the result of a road rage incident in Mieadowood on Tuesday morning, May 16, 2023.
New Castle County Police said the road rage incident occurred on Kirkwood Highway, but the confrontation between the drivers took place in the parking lot of a daycare on Meadowood Drive around 9 a.m.
According to police, Tyesha Bethea allegedly pulled a gun on the other driver and then repeatedly hit the victim's vehicle with the gun, causing minor damage.
Police say a search of Bethea's vehicle turned up a handgun that had been hidden under a child's car seat.
Bethea faces the following charges:
- aggravated menacing
- terroristic threatening
- criminal mischief
- possession of a firearm during commission of a felony
- carrying a concealed deadly weapon
- possession of a weapon in a safe school zone
She's being held at Baylor Women's Prison on $88,000 cash bail.