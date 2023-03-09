Maryland State Police are asking for the public's help in finding a vehicle involved in an apparent road rage incident on Wednesday afternoon, March 8, 2023, on Elkton Road at the I-95 interchange that injured two people.
The incident unfolded shortly after 2 p.m. on Elkton Road near the I-95 interchange in Cecil County.
An SUV ended up off the roadway and on its side. Two people inside were injured.
Initially it was believed one of the victims may have been hit by gunfire, but Maryland State Police said the injuries were the result of the crash.
Police said the suspect vehicle was a Black Nissan Altima.
Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to MSP at the North East barracks at 410-996-7800.