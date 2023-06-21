The multi-year, multi-million dollar reconstruction of the I-95 and Route 896 interchange has been getting a lot of the recent transportation headlines, but there are a number of other short and long term road projects in New Castle County that motorists should be aware of.
As part of the Route 896 interchange project, work on the interstate has necessitated the closure of the southbound lanes of Route 72 underneath of I-95. Traffic is now in a contraflow pattern using the northbound lanes. That closure is expected to be in place for fifteen months.
Southbound South College Avenue is closed from East Delaware Avenue to Winslow Road until July 7th due to drainage work.
Also in the Newark area, work has begun to reconfigure the intersection of Capitol Trail (Route 2) at Red Mill and Polly Drummond Hill roads.
That work, which will be ongoing through Fall 2024, will result in additional turn and thru lanes, and bike and pedestrian safety improvements.
Lane restrictions and closures will be intermittent throughout the project timeline according to the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT).
Telegraph Road in Stanton will be closed in both directions from June 20th to 30th between Route 7 and St. James Church Road for work on a storm drain.