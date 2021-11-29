The University of Delaware on Monday announced it was parting ways with head football coach Danny Rocco.
According to University of Delaware Director of Intercollegiate Athletics & Recreation Services Chrissi Rawak, Rocco will not return next season after a tenure that saw him go 31-23 across five seasons, including a CAA championship win in the 2020-21 season.
"Coach Rocco has been a great leader of the young men in our football program and created a strong team culture in his time at Delaware," Rawak said in an issued statement on Monday, November 29, 2021. "He was committed to our student-athletes holistic experience and developed a solid foundation."
During a press conference Monday afternoon, Rawak said bluntly that while the culture Rocco helped craft was a benefit, ultimately, the final tally wasn't strong enough to keep him onboard.
"The expectations that we have here at Delaware for winning championships year in and year out--at the conference level and at the national level--is real. Those are the expectations that we have here at Delaware. Those are the investments that we make here at Delaware. And those were things that we fell short on in the five years that Danny was here," Rawak said. "Those were the things that we just did not accomplish in the way that we need to here at Delaware."
While Rocco may have walked away leading the team to a championship all while overcoming the additional hurdles created by a global pandemic, Rawak said it was too little too late.
"I looked at the whole five years. And I think if you were to go back and look at our conference record, as well as being 1-7 against what I would consider to be our greatest rivals--JMU and Villanova--it's just not okay," she said. "Yes, we had a very special season last year, and I give our players and our coaches obviously credit for that. But it was the entirety of all five years...that I took into consideration."
A national search begins "now," Rawak said, and Jerry Oravitz, longtime football director of operations, Chris Stewart, Associated Athletic Director of Strength and Condition, and program alum Gino Gradkowski will help guide their current stable of players in the interim. She said it didn't feel necessary to elevate someone from within to an interim head coach position with where the program is in its preparation for the next season, with most players predominantly spending time with those coaches anyway.
But, as to what the university is looking for, Rawak said it's going to be someone who can handle the pressure.
"Delaware is an incredibly special place. So somebody that really understands the traditions of football, and understands what we have here, the talent we have here, and is able to really maximize that talent," she said. "Somebody that thrives under very high expectations, and really applies the pressure versus feels the pressure, and can really meet those expectations and not shy away from that; that comes in really understanding what it means to be here at Delaware and the expectations that we have here."
They could also look pretty familiar, she noted, because, at the time of his hire, Rocco was the right fit for which they'd been looking.
"One of the things I should probably say, and this may sound strange, but I would hire Danny again," Rawak said. "Everything that I saw in him and the successes he had at Richmond and Liberty, were all the things we were looking for in a head coach. You go back and you look at those records, and you go back and look at the successes he's had with those teams, that was obviously a really important part of that hire, as well as the work he's done in building culture and programs and the values and things that he focused on. And again, I would make the same decision. So, I don't necessarily think it's going to be significantly different."
Rawak said she's always worried about players leaving the program, so this move doesn't compound the constant worry she always has in any special way, but she said she had an opportunity to talk with the players, many of them seniors, about the move and their own personal need to step up and lead the program through a period of transition.
Rocco was offered "an appropriate severance package" that the program was "able to manage with our own financials," Rawak said, covering the cost with their own operating budget and paying him the remaining amount owed on his contract.