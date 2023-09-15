Rockwood Park and Museum will be holding a Goth Ball to kick off the beginning of the spooky season.
The Gothic Revival mansion and its grounds stand set the stage for the ball and other events on the property.
As one of Wilmington's most well-known areas for alleged paranormal activity, it is opening its doors to host the ball on September 29th, murder mystery events, paranormal walks through the property and much more.
Numerous individuals that have visited Rockwood are paranormal investigators or allegedly have the ability to speak to the dead, according to museum director, Ryan Grover, who saw the opportunity to get even more people to visit.
Starting last year, Rockwood Park and Museum held a haunted walk as well as a few murder mystery nights.
"All of that was coming back again this year, but I really just wanted to make it even bigger," Grover says.
The historic mansion has even been the site of multiple guests experiencing paranormal exposures, like hearing someone who isn't there, having conversations with entities, hearing singing, and even seeing someone sitting on a couch in one of the mansion's rooms.
The mind behind the September 29th event says that in his time working at Rockwood, he has also experienced paranormal activity in an off-site storage facility while he was examining a newly donated piece of furniture that had been given to the museum by a Rockwood family decedent.
"As I was examining the object, out of my peripheral vision I could see somebody about 10 feet to my right," Grover says. "Of course nobody was there but for a moment there I was just like 'oh... wow.'"
Rockwood Museum collection manager Megan Londregan helps to keep the history alive and well maintained, including oddities that will be on display for Halloween.
"There are some strange things like medical equipment, things that find their way into the collection that doesn't get put out very often," says Londregan. "[These are] things that are a little different than what we would normally put out."
The ball will help raise funds for the Rockwood Museum and Gardens to allow the property to be well kept and shared with the community.
Attendees are encouraged to dress in dark clothing, as formal as cocktail attire; if you have any clothing inspired by the Gothic period, that is also welcomed.
The Goth Ball is $100 per ticket and will run from 7 to 11 p.m.