The second phase of the renovation at Wilmington's Rodney Square has begun.
The $8 million dollar overhaul of Rodney Square has reached phase two, with updated lighting, fountains, and other repairs being made over the next 5 months.
The Rodney Square Conservancy will work on masonry, paving, landscaping, irrigation, lighting, benches and projects between now and the end of September.
“The restoration of Rodney Square, our grand main public square, was long overdue,” said Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki. “But now, we are well on our way to returning Rodney Square to its original glory – even beyond the original vision. Upkeep for the new square will be more manageable and make the square more beautiful, attractive, and useful.”
Rodney Square was constructed in 1921, and plays host to several events including the Downtown Farmers Market and the Clifford Brown Jazz Festival.
The Jazz Festival will still be held at the Square, while the Farmers Market will move to Market Street next month.
What hasn't been determined is the future of the Caesar Rodney statue, which was removed in the George Floyd unrest in 2020, and there has been no announcement on whether it will ever return to the square featuring Rodney's name.
Work is expected to be completed by September.