Rodney Square was packed with music enthusiasts as the 2021 Clifford Brown Jazz Festival continued in Wilmington Friday night.
The 34th annual event was held virtually in 2020, but on a warm evening, the cool sounds of saxophones and drums resonated off of the Hotel DuPont, Wilmington Free Library, and the ears of spectators.
Catay Williams of Wilmington enjoyed the music from the side of the stage, taking in the music, and visits from friends.
"I'm out tonight to visit all of my friends that come out every year, except for last year, when it was all just a mess."
Williams said she was glad the Clifford Brown Jazz Festival went back to an in-person format.
"Oh very much so! We've been coming here for so many years, and all of my schoolmates and friends, we get to together here. It's just like old times tonight."
The free five-day event continues through the weekend, with performances starting at 1 p.m, but don't forget to bring a lawn chair if you want a seat.
There are food vendors lined up in front of the Playhouse.
You can find the complete weekend music lineup on their website.