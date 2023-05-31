A cement mixer traveling southbound on I-295 ran off the interstate, tore up more than 100 feet of guardrail, and ended up on its side on Wednesday morning, May 31, 2023.
The crash happened just after 9 a.m. as the truck approached a left hand curve prior to the merge with southbound I-95.
The driver was not seriously injured.
Delaware Department of Transportation units and the hazardous materials trailer from Belvedere Fire Company worked to mitigate a fuel spill.
A contractor was immediately called to replace the guardrail and posts that had been ripped up.
The wreck closed the right lane of the interstate and backed up traffic to the Delaware Memorial Bridge into the afternoon hours.
Delaware State Police are investigating the accident.