A tractor trailer hauling stone ran off of Route 1 southbound in Christiana and rolled over in the grass alongside the Route 273 off ramp around 5:15 Monday morning, June 20, 2022.
Christiana firefighters responded to the scene and found the driver unhurt and no diesel fuel spill, but stone dumped all over the median area.
Recovery services responded with a heavy wrecker and a Bobcat front end loader to remove the debris.
Crews also had to repair substantial guardrail damage along Route 1.
Delaware State Police are investigating the crash which kept the ramp closed for more than five hours.