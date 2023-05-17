A section of northbound Route 301 near Middletown was closed for more than ten hours as the result of a tractor trailer crash around 2 a.m., Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
The rig wrecked and rolled over north of the Jamison Corner interchange, prior to the merge with Route 1.
The truck was carrying a load of avocados. Due to the damage to the trailer, the avocados had to be offloaded before it could be uprighted.
Crews from Belvedere Fire Company's hazardous materials trailer, and units from the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC), responded due to a fuel spill.
The driver reportedly suffered minor injuries. Delaware State troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.
The roadway was reopened at 12:45 p.m.