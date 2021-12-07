Delaware State Police are investigating a crash in which a vehicle ran off Lancaster Pike at Hercules Road and landed partially in the waters of Red Clay Creek.
Cranston Heights firefighters, New Castle County paramedics, and members of the New Castle County Swift Water Rescue team responded to the scene just before 3 p.m., Tuesday, December 7, 2021.
Medics say the 39-year old man driving the car was out of the vehicle when they arrived and was assisted up the embankment by firefighters.
He was taken to Christiana Hospital in stable condition.