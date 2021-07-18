Two men are hospitalized after a fiery rollover crash Saturday night.
New Castle County Paramedics, Volunteer Hose of Middletown and Odessa Fire Company crews were called to Jamison Corner Road at the on-ramp to Route 301 southbound around 6:15 and found two men, a 49-year-old with leg injuries and a 64-year-old with arm injuries.
The men had managed to get out of their vehicle, which was reported to have rolled down a 60-foot embankment and caught fire.
The two men are in stable condition at Christiana Hospital.
Delaware State Police are investigating the crash.