A 40-year-old man is in critical condition after the tractor-trailer he was driving rolled over on an off ramp on State Route 1.
New Castle County Paramedics along with personnel from the Port Penn, Odessa and Delaware City fire companies found the driver trapped inside the rig on the Lorewood Grove Road off ramp from 1 southbound around 10:15 p.m. Friday.
Rescuers got the driver out in about 15 minutes using the "Jaws Of Life," and a Delaware State Police helicopter flew him to Christiana Hospital to be treated for various injuries.
Delaware State Police are investigating the crash.