A truck hauling sand rolled over on southbound Route 1 just prior to the Route 299 interchange in Odessa on Tuesday morning, March 28, 2023, closing the highway for several hours.
The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. resulting in sand all over the roadway, and a fuel spill that required a hazardous materials unit from Belvedere Fire Company to help clean up.
According to Delaware State Police the truck had moved from the right lane to the left lane due to a disabled vehicle on the right shoulder.
However, when the truck returned to the right lane at a bend in the highway the driver lost control and the truck flipped on its side.
The driver was flown to the hospital by a Delaware State Police helicopter for treatment of his injuries.
The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) diverted traffic from southbound Route 1 at the Pole Bridge Road off ramp over to Route 13 during the clean up.
The roadway was reopened around 12:45 p.m., a closure of four-and-a-half hours.