In a review of the criminal background check (CBC) systems in place for Delaware's 19 school districts and the Department of Education, State Auditor Kathy McGuinness said she found that everyone could use some improvement.
"There was room for improvement. But I think there's always room for improvement," McGuiness said. "Any agency or any entity, if we think we're perfect, I think we're wrong. We should always recognize that there's always room for improvement, there's always best practices to look at, and there's always an opportunity."
McGuiness looked at how schools performed and tracked criminal background checks for employees between 2014 and 2019, and cross-referenced how adequate those practices were in adherence with Delaware code and state laws and regulations.
"This is a very thoughtful process, and we try and follow that as our guide for the year. A lot of other states do this as well. A lot of auditors have a plan and, depending on resources and time and availability, they can navigate it a little differently, or add a few extra things, but one tries to stick to that audit plan."
McGuiness, who took office in 2019, said the school audit shouldn't have taken as long as it ultimately did after the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Her office was overwhelmed trying to keep up with the changing landscape, she said, as were the schools themselves.
All 20 reports can be found under Performance Audits at the auditor's page at Delaware.gov, with summaries and ful reports available for each. While McGuiness said no glaring or concerning issues were discovered, each had areas where they could improve--some perhaps more significant than others.
"There were some interesting details," McGuiness said. "One district, because of a technicality, they had an employee who was employed for 947 days without having a completed and reviewed criminal background check on file. There was another school district that had someone for over 500 days before they had a background check."
And it wasn't just within the schools themselves where she discovered issues. Vendor issues also arose, which was the case in the Appoquinimink School District (pg. 7), where "two contractors and one employee did not have documented evidence that a compliant CBC...had been completed...For the two contractors, the contracted vendor refused to provide the CBC records."
"Several districts hired vendors who were subcontracted out to do the background check for them, instead of the district just using Delaware State Police or the FBI," the auditor said. "In some cases, the vendors refused to provide the actual background check to the district--and to my auditors--for verification that people were indeed cleared to work with students. The district should be demanding to see those background checks. They're paying for that service."
Thematically, McGuiness said an antiquated approach to the practice created a lot of the issues she discovered.
"Throughout this whole process, I asked what was the common theme. And really, most folks, most school districts didn't have a manual, or it was very outdated and didn't cover procedures," McGuiness said. "That happened across most districts. There's no continuity of operations. I think it would be a benefit for perhaps the Department of Ed to create or provide a core manual and say, 'These are the basics for everyone.' And then each district is allowed to run their operations...It's not a one-size-fits-all."
In every instance, the district is given a chance to respond to the items discovered during the audit process and respond with their reasoning or defense to the findings. Each full report includes the districts' or department's response to the Auditor's Office. Many express frustration and acknowledgement or understanding with where the findings found a lack of meeting standards and requirements, some cite cost as reason for the deficiencies, while others appear defensive, like Polytech's reply:
"We are of course frustrated with the findings, specifically that there are two of them, and that they are the same. In other words, one purported finding was revoked to make it appear as if there were two infractions, when in reality, the Auditor of Accounts' office simply found one alleged infraction-not having procedures that it believes comply with the statute and regulations."
McGuiness encouraged all not to take anything personally, be open to improvement, and find ways to implement better practices.
"It's very important to look at this through a different lens. These responses to these findings should be demonstrating cooperation and a commitment to good governance and acceptance of corrective process actions, not being on the defense," she said. "This is not a 'gotcha,' and it doesn't mean you earned a bad grade because there's a finding. As you can see through these reports, there's room for improvement. And that's okay, because there's room for improvement everywhere. But if you don't have a baseline, you have to start somewhere."