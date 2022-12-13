Richardson Park near Elsmere and Rosegate along the Route 9 Corridor will be the focal points of efforts to reduce violence and improve community engagement and services.

New Castle County's "Building Better Communities" program will direct resources from the American Rescue Plan Act toward assisting at-risk youth and other initiatives.

Non-profits that propose to help with crime reduction and other issues are invited to apply for grants. The deadline is January 2, 2023. Potential initiatives could also range from mental health services to after school programming and public art.

Other neighborhoods will also be identified for inclusion in the program in the future.

An eight-member commission guides the process and funding is subject to approval of New Castle County Council. The Commission, known as the Commission on Hopeful Communities, meets on the 4th Tuesday of each month at noon.

According to New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer, the American Rescue Plan Act provides “a historic opportunity to reimagine the communities in which we live, an unprecedented opportunity to address problems that arose in recent months and divisions that have festered for decades.”