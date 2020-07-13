A popular Jewish deli in Rehoboth Beach is closing temporarily amid an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Delaware beaches.
Rosenfeld's Jewish Delicatessen, on Coastal Highway, posted on Facebook that staff "no longer feel comfortable" working until testing for all staff members is complete and results are received.
Owner Warren Rosenfeld said two staffers may have been exposed to others who are exhibiting potential signs of COVID, though no definitive test results have been received.
Rosenfeld said the closure is "out of an abundance of caution. The restaurant hopes to reopen within 10 days.
The decision comes after several restaurants made similar moves, including the Starboard in Dewey Beach, The Blue Hen in Rehoboth, and Dockside Hammerheads locations, though all have since reopened.
Bar service at restaurants at the beaches remains unavailable amid Governor Carney's State of Emergency; all patrons can still get alcoholic drinks, they just must sit at a table.