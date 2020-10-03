The Claymont Community Center is the beneficiary of a facelift, thanks to the Brandywine/Naamans Rotary Club.
They award grants for community projects each year, said Rotary Club President-Elect Michael Dunning.
"We create the program, we put an application in and we get it funded, and typically, we try to do at least one project like this a year," said Dunning.
Rotary Club members put in a lot of work to renovate and beautify the grounds.
"[They installed] two handicapped-accessible picnic tables, four handicapped-accessible benches, four different planters, 50-some-odd..a large number of perennial plants, and [they] did a bunch of weeding in our flower beds out front, to make everything really look very, very inviting and welcoming," said Jeff Jackson, advancement director for the Claymont Community Center.
The project was funded by a Rotary District 7360 grant.
There'll be a ribbon-cutting ceremony this Thursday at 10 a.m. at the community center on Green Street.