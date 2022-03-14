Work starts on Monday, March 14, 2022, to replace the concrete bridge deck overlay on the Roth Bridge, which carries Route 1 over the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is overseeing the project which is expected to last through the remainder of the year.
Although the Roth Bridge, named after U.S. Senator William Roth, seems relatively new, Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) spokesman C.R. McLeod points out it was built in the early to mid 1990s.
"Hard to believe that we are now seeing this bridge reach the point where it does need routine maintenance," said McLeod.
"Here we are now, almost thirty years later, and now talking about some needed repair work to make sure that the bridge continues to be in good shape for many more years to come."
McLeod said motorists who use the span can look at the road surface and see where patching has been taking place, which is why the Corps of Engineers is taking action.
"Their message is that they want to get a new concrete deck overlay on this bridge surface before it deteriorates any further," said McLeod.
McLeod said DelDOT has been working with the Corps of Engineers to mitigate the effect on traffic, but the repair schedule and resulting lane restrictions are under the Corps' direction.
"Ultimately the Army Corps makes the determination on when they're going to do projects on any of our bridge structures over the canal," said McLeod.
Most of the work will be done during overnight hours with double lane restrictions in place, and all lanes will be open during high volume commute times.
Here is the lane restriction schedule for March issued by the Corps:
Northbound:
• No lane closures Monday through Friday between 6:00 am and 9:00 am
• Two-lane closures daily from 9:00 pm to 5:00 am
• Single lane closures at all other times
Southbound:
• No lane closures Monday thru Friday between 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
• Two-lane closures daily from 10:00 pm to 6:00 am
• Single lane closures at all other times
The main span of the Roth Bridge is 750 feet long, and the overall length of is 4,650 feet.