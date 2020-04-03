For some Delaware small business owners, the rollout of the U.S. Small Business Administration's (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) on Friday, April 3, 2020 has not gone smoothly.
Ed Osborne of Osborne's Auto Repair on A Street in Wilmington said he suspected things might not be going well earlier in the week.
He said initially his bank told him to send the application to the SBA.
"And they said 'no we don't want to take the application you have to take it to your bank,'" said Osborne. "So this went back and forth for two days.
"Turns out the application that was put out wasn't even the right application."
The SBA sent out a revised application Thursday night along with a 31-page set of guidelines for banks.
"I was up at 2 in the morning printing it out," said Osborne.
Correspondence from the SBA was still being sent out as late as 10:30 Friday morning clarifying which applications to use.
Although he was prepared for the process Osborne said he isn't optimistic on its outcome.
"The 300 and some billion dollars that they set aside is probably going to disappear very quickly," said Osborne. "There's a good chance I won't see any of that money."
Osborne told WDEL's Rick Jensen the clock is ticking.
"There are a lot of businesses that are going to be gone," he said. "A couple of weeks they're going to be out of business."