Round one of a one-two-punch nor'easter dropped between 1.5 and 3 inches of snow up and down the state, but round two will bring heavy snow that will begin later Monday morning.
Overnight, light snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain fell overnight into the morning hours with some pockets of dry weather mixed in. Heavy snowfall rates will then develop mid to late Monday morning and continue into the evening. In the early morning hours, winds began to develop, but it stayed relatively dry. That won't last.
"By noon...Delaware jumping on-board with some of these heavier bands of snow starting to develop," said NBC10 meteorologist Krystal Klei. "We'll get heavy snowbands starting to move through, and it's just snow so this is going to drop visibility and make thing very difficult for driving, plus it makes roads instantly more slippery and dangerous."
Steady snowfall is expected through at least 7 p.m., perhaps later, with heavier totals in northern Delaware. The National Weather Service predicted between 3 to 7 inches of fresh snow is possible with ice glaze accumulations and wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour. Coastal flooding is a possibility at the Delaware beaches. A Winter Storm Warning expires at 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 2, 2021. A Coastal Flood Warning at the beaches at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
The new snow will fall on top of the several inches already have. As of 7:38 a.m. Monday, Laurel hit the snow jackpot with 3 inches. Bethany Beach saw just 1.1 inch of snow. Smyrna -1.7 inches; New Castle - 2.5 inches; Glasgow - 2.3 inches; Newark - 1.2 inches; Hockessin - 2.3 inches; Prices Corner - 1.8 inches; Greenville 1.6 inches; Talleyville - 2.2 inches; Claymont 1.6 inches. Trained weather spotters for The National Weather Service saw some higher amounts of snowfall in spots like Newark, Bear, and Hockessin. For the latest snow totals, according to the DEOS Snow Monitoring Network, click here.
If you don't have to go out, stay home, enjoy the snow, and let road crews do their work unless you need to be someplace.
Speed Limit on both Spans lowered to 30 mph due to low visibility and slippery road conditions. Please plan for extra travel time & drive safely! #netDE #netNJ @DelawareDOT @NewJerseyDOT @NJTurnpike— Delaware Memorial Bridge (@demembridge) February 1, 2021
That should be easy to do for many with most school districts in New Castle County declaring a good old-fashioned snow day and a stay-at-home advisory still in effect tied to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Keep track of the snow closures with WDEL's SnoWatch.
In New Castle County, DelDOT said primary and secondary roads are mostly wet, however, there are still likely to be slick spots this morning with surface temperatures still at or below freezing. In Kent and Sussex counties, roads are wet Monday morning as surface temperatures are above freezing. Expect gusty winds and rain throughout the day.
Snow plow activity across the state as of 5:30am. Please drive carefully today! #netde #dewx #snowde pic.twitter.com/gSzoBw2soP— DelDOT (@DelawareDOT) February 1, 2021
Amtrak's Northeast Corridor line is also running on a limited schedule due to the winter storm.
