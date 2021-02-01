Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Snow along with gusty winds at times. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Low 32F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible.