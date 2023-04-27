Delaware Routes 1 & 301 Northbound are reopened at the C&D Canal following a fatal overnight crash.
The wreck occured just before the Roth Bridge at around 4 a.m., involving a construction vehicle.
The major arteries across the Canal were closed for the wreck investigation by Delaware State Police, who have yet to announce details of the crash.
Alternate routes including Routes 896, 9, and 299 were jammed in southern New Castle County during the closure.
Delaware has now had 51 fatalities on its roadways in 2023, a number the state didn't reach until May 7 in 2022.