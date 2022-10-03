Delaware Route 1 between Dewey Beach and Bethany Beach reopened overnight after high water from the Rehoboth Bay crossed the highway just south of Dewey early Monday evening.
DelDOT responded to Keybox Road just before 5:00 p.m., and reported water beginning to pond on both sides of Route 1.
As time passed by, the water level in the one open lane they tried to maintain on both sides continued to rise, necessitating the closure.
Route 1 was closed until about 11 p.m. Monday night.
Route 1 was closed between Collins Street in Dewey Beach and Fred Hudson Road north of Bethany.
At 4:36 p.m., the Indian River Inlet was reporting a tide height of 5.95', just below the major flooding level of 6.2'.
The water had not crossed Route 1 at any other location. near the Indian River Bridge as of early Monday evening.
NWS/NOAA river forecasts are predicting a similar high tide on Tuesday afternoon.